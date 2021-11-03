Representative puts Haaland in a new club in 2022 and gives exorbitant figure to get him out of Dortmund

Volker Struth, representative of Toni Kroos , has stated that the figure to take Haaland from Borussia Dortmund should be 300 million euros (347 million dollars)

Erling Haaland’s days in the Borussia Dortmund seem to be numbered. For people related to the transfer market, the chances of the Norwegian remaining in the Bundesliga next season they are practically impossible.

Haaland celebrates with Borussia Dortmund Getty Images

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Volker struth, agent of the Real Madrid star, Toni Kroos, has revealed important data on the situation of Haaland and the probable march of the revelation of the world football to the biggest clubs of the Old Continent.

“Haaland has a release clause. The entire package, with the five-year salary and commission for the agent, will likely be on the border of 250-300 million euros ($ 289 million-$ 347 million),” said the manager, who also declared to Bild what is expected Haaland have a new destination in 2022.

The center forward has a contract until 2024 with him Borussia Dortmund and, in addition to Real Madrid and the Paris Saint-Germain, a possible destination for Haaland was Bayern Munich. However, for Struth, although the Bavarian team could afford his signing, he would not take him away from the Dortmund.

“How could they pay a salary of 50 million euros (58 million dollars)? Hell would explode if a player in Germany won 50 million. Haaland will not decide his future based on money. Ten percent more will not convince him to go somewhere else “, concluded.



Still injured after a thigh problem, Haaland he was having an absurd stint in Germany. In just ten games, the Norwegian scored 13 goals, but has not entered the field since October 19, in Ajax’s win in the Champions League (4-0).