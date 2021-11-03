Reg-Jean Page (the Duke of The Bridgertons), Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in Netflix’s most expensive movie

The cast promises. Billy bob thornton, Alfre Woodard and the interpreter of the Duke of Hastings in the series The Bridgertons, the British Reg-Jean Page (whom we interviewed on TELVA), complete the cast of the movie The gray man, from the Russo brothers, no release date yet.

But that is not all. The feature film already had some of the best contemporary actors confirmed, with names like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Julia Butters. Undoubtedly another project with a luxury cast, in the line of Don’t look up, which has names like Meryl Streep, Timothe Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence.

Sony had been preparing this production for a long time with Joe and Anthony Russo, which will premiere on Apple TV + on March 12. Cherry, with Tom holland as the protagonist. Netflix acquired the rights and fronted stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, who will begin shooting at the end of March in Los Angeles. This project has the highest budget in the history of Netflix… up to now.

The gray man It is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney, published in 2009. It is also the first novel to feature the protagonist, the independent assassin and former CIA agent Court Gentry, so it is expected that there will be a continuation and it will become, at least, a trilogy. The action thriller will follow Gentry (Ryan Gosling) as Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA buddy, chases him around the world. The incorporation of Reg-Jean Page, on a rapid rise after his role in The Bridgertons, which remains among the most viewed content on Netflix almost three months after its premiere, promises to add fans to the more than safe viewers of the thriller.

