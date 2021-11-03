“Red Notice”: When to see the film with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds on Netflix? | Red Alert | SKIP-ENTER

The film “Red Alert” was one of those that had to stop production due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Nevertheless, Netflix took up the project and just released the first official image starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Through his official Instagram account, the actor known as ‘La Roca’ shared the image in which he looks very elegant with his co-stars. In addition, he announced the release date of this project on Netflix.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Netflix will premiere the biggest movie in its history, ‘Red Alert’, around the world on November 12”, Dwayne Johnson wrote in his publication, which in just a couple of hours already accumulates more than two million ‘likes’.

The story of “Red Alert” takes us to a police context, where after a red notification was issued by Interpol to find and capture the world’s most wanted, the best FBI profiler (Johnson) will reunite two rival criminals (Gadot and Reynolds) to start an action-packed journey, where there will be no way of knowing what will happen.

The film “Red Alert” is a story written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Production was handled by Beau Flynn for the Flynn Picture Company, Dwayne Johnson and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.

