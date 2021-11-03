Real Madrid wins with just enough against a fierce Shakhtar

The Real Madrid He beat Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1) on Wednesday in a lackluster match for the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, with whistles included by the fans, from which he managed to get all three points thanks to a double from the French Karim Benzema, at minutes 14 and 60.

With the first goal, the Frenchman scored the thousandth goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League. The second came in the worst moment of the white team, in a match that they failed to dominate, culminating a good wall between the Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Casemiro in the front of the area.

The Ukrainian team led by Roberto De Zerbi, at various moments of the game he prevailed against the meringues, he had the opportunity to sign one more target to which he scored Fernando dos Santos Pedro at 39 ‘. The goal had given the team a break to start the second half 1-1.

Despite the pressure exerted by the Shakhtar Donetsk on Real Madrid, they could no longer achieve a final draw that would benefit them to stay safely in the competition, now they require the Sheriff and Inter to split points.

