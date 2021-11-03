Raúl Jiménez would surpass Chicharito in the Premier League

The Mexican Wolf is back. Raúl Jiménez met again with the goal in the Premier League, after the injury that took him away from the courts for several months. Last weekend he scored his second goal of the season with which he set a new personal record.

After scoring 2-0 against Everton, after chipping the ball from Jordan Pickford, England’s goalkeeper, the former American player reached 50 goals with Wolverhampton in his 120th game with the British squad.

Mexico goal! Raúl Jiménez meets again with the networks

Of the five dozen touchdowns he has celebrated with the Wolves, 36 have been exclusively with the Premier League, one less than his compatriot Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

The now forward of the Galaxy, achieved between 2010 and 2015, 37 goals for Manchester United in the English league. In total he got 76, but that includes other competitions, in addition to the 16 goals he had in his time at West Ham.

Raúl Jiménez could surpass Chicharito this Saturday

After a disconcerting start for Jiménez and his team, since the return of the “Wolf” there has been a resurgence in the Wolves squad, they add five games without knowing the defeat with four wins and a draw, to add 16 points and march in the seventh position of the general table to two of the European places.

This weekend they face Crystal Palace, which is in the middle of the table and has just won their last game against the mighty Manchester City, by a score of 2-0.

Jiménez will look for his third goal of the season and with that to tie the record that Chicharito owns, of being the top Mexican scorer in the Premier LeagueIn case of scoring two, a new one would start in the football of our country in the powerful English league.