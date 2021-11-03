Raiders discharge Henry Ruggs III after road accident

The Las Vegas franchise did not wait to see the results of the investigation, after a woman was killed in the car accident.

LAS VEGAS — Las vegas raiders they discharged Henry Ruggs III hours before the promising receiver appeared before a judge in connection with a traffic accident in which a woman died and the player and his companion were injured.

Ruggs, 22, and his companion, a woman, were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, which police say were not serious, after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving collided from behind, at high speed, with a Toyota Rav4 in a street of a residential neighborhood Las Vegas at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Henry Ruggs was first hospitalized for treatment, and later imprisoned. Getty Images

The Toyota caught fire and its driver and her dog were killed, according to police. The woman was not yet identified.

Ruggs “He looked intoxicated,” said a police report that did not reveal the injuries sustained by the player and his companion, or her name.



1 Related

Ruggs He faces serious charges for driving while intoxicated and causing a wrongful death. The player was discharged from the hospital and taken to jail.

The Raiders They did not wait to see the results of the investigation and on the same Tuesday night they announced that they were Ruggs.

Ruggs shone at the college level with Alabama. He joined the Raiders in 2020 and he was supposed to be a mainstay of the team for many years. He is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL.