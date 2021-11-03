“Question of blood”, a thriller with Matt Damon that wins in the everyday | Culture and entertainment

After passing through the Cannes Film Festival, “Cuestion de sangre”, a thriller with Matt Damon that reaches its best moments in the most intimate part of a story that mixes action and drama and that takes place mainly in Marseille (France).

Damon plays Bill, an oil industry worker who travels to the French city to see his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is serving time for a murder that he claims not to have committed. There he meets Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her little daughter Maya (Lilou Siauvaud, a real discovery).

The contrast between the rude and silent Bill, an American from Oklahoma whose reality is limited to his hometown, and Virginie, a stage actress who raises her daughter alone, is the best of a film inspired by the case of the American Amanda Knox. , accused and later acquitted of the murder of the British Meredith Kercher in 2007 in Perugia (Italy).

The daily relationship established between the three and Bill’s progressive integration into French life is the most interesting thing about the film directed by Tom McCarthy, which won the Oscar for best screenplay for “Spotlight” (2015).

A film that in a certain way explores the current situation in the United States through the character of Bill, but which is also a story of relationships and redemption, as explained by the director at the presentation of the film at Cannes.

The thriller part of the film is related to the investigation that Bill initiates to try to prove his daughter’s innocence and that leads him to enter the slums of Marseille. And that’s where the story works worst.

McCarthy began working on this film ten years ago with the idea of ​​creating a thriller set in a port city, which would be Marseille inspired by the trilogy about this city by Jean-Claude Izzo.

“The nuances and textures of the city were undeniably cinematic and the confluence of cultures and the rhythm of the coastal metropolis seemed to me the perfect setting for the film,” explains the director in the film’s press releases.

A project that he temporarily abandoned because he realized that it lacked human dimension. Seven years later he returned to the script and decided to work with French screenwriters Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, who helped him refine “the concept of moral authority in the United States.”

That allowed to build a trip for Bill, who is in Marseille with something completely different from what he knows and that is going to change his vision of the world.

And for that it was essential, in Damon’s opinion, that the origin of his character was Oklahoma. “They invite you to their houses, to barbecues (…) all men are alike, their bodies, glasses, hats … they are strong, every physical detail was important,” explained the actor in Cannes.

From that landscape, he traveled to Marseille, a multicultural city in the south of France that is everything he has not known and that Damon was passionate about. “It is a spectacular place, if I were a young man this would be the place where I would live,” he said.

Damon also referred to the work of “three incredible actresses” and especially that of Siauvaud. “The first day I worked with her, I immediately realized that I was working with a 9-year-old Meryl Streep.”

Neither the girl speaks English nor the French actor, but they did not even need the translator to communicate and they did it, like their characters, with single words and gestures.

A story, the actor stressed, about a specific man from a very specific place in the United States but which is as universal as a father’s concern for his daughter is.

Alicia Garcia de Francisco