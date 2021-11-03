Queen Máxima meets with friends of King Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi

The garment, popularly nicknamed as the Pretty woman dress of the wife of the King from the Netherlands, it is a model with long sleeves and long pleated skirt midi with vaporous fabric, ideal for the high temperatures that Maximum and her husband have to face in the emirate.

This is the third time that he has used it and it has been another success, since he decided to combine it with brown suede shoes, to match the dress. This is a traveling dress, since the Queen consort He has never used it in the Netherlands. It premiered in New York in 2019 to participate in the UN General Assembly.

This is the dress that Julia Roberts immortalized in the film ‘Pretty Woman’.

The other occasion that he dressed him was, a few months later, during the official visit he made to Indonesia with the king william. Two years ago the resounding resemblance to the steal that Julia use in your character of Vivian Ward on Pretty woman, to assist with Edward (Richard Gere) to a Polo match.

It instantly became a favorite of the public, that 30 years after its release on the silver screen, every occasion that a store puts it on sale with different versions is a sold out safe. In the case of Maximum, the success is in that it combines it with different accessories.