Pumas UNAM put Alan Mozo to promote the game against Santos, but the fans reacted

On social networks, Pumas promoted the duel against Santos Laguna with a photograph of Alan Mozo, but the comments were filled with reproaches for the penalty he committed against Pachuca.

With equality before Pachuca, Cougars he cut a streak of three consecutive wins that had placed him on the edge of the reclassification zone to the Liguilla. Now, he must win at least one of the two games ahead to be in the top 12. On Thursday you could enter directly if you win your pending game.

In the face of the vital clash against Santos Laguna, Los Universitarios promoted the sale of tickets for the fans to accompany the team at the Olympic University Stadium. The problem was that in the main photo it was Alan Mozo, who committed the penalty with which Los Tuzos equalized the score on the final matchday.

For this reason, many users and followers of Pedregal attacked the institution and the right back in the publication and asked for another player to be there. Was Mozo solely responsible for the tie?