Profeco will ban the sale of men’s boxers for breaking the norm

For having less content of fiber and breach the regulations that apply to them, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) alerted about three brands of boxer shorts for men that should stop being displayed on the shelf.

In the quality study of the Profeco Magazine On November 2021, 20 models of 14 brands were analyzed, some of which are made of 100% cotton and others of blends with different types of man-made synthetic fibers and cotton.

There are three models that do not meet the fiber content that they claim to have on the label, so by having more than 3% difference in content they violate the applicable rule so they will be immobilized, that is, their sale will be prohibited until they adhere to the regulations. For example, Zaga boxer shorts T2550ZGP “differs by more than 3% from the value marked on its label.” Nonetheless Profeco He rated it as a Very Good product.

Read also Children’s toothpastes have sweetener, baking soda, and false captions; will leave the market: Profeco

George, seamless figures, which “presented a minor defect, excess fabric in stitching seams”, in addition to failing to comply with the fiber content by having 3% less than the fiber content declared on the label, however, it obtained a rating of Very good.

Skyni, boxer basic 73093, obtained a general evaluation of MB, however, “it does not comply in fiber content, since it declares on its label to contain polyamide and presented polyester”.

Other brands that had excess fabric in stitching were: Dockers Fruit of the loom, George and Polo; However, this does not mean breaking the norm, it is only a “minor defect”.

The brands that obtained an “Excellent” rating were: Wilson, Levi’s, Fruit of the Loom. While with Very good there are Twins, Everlast, Weekend, Hanes, Long boxer shorts T2548ZPE, Rinbros, Wilson, Puma, Polo.

Rated “Good” are Docker, Polo, Everlast T3610EVA and Fruit of the Loom 97043.

Read also: Alsea affirms that 50% of the electricity in its branches comes from CFE; seeks to make their consumption more efficient

vcr / rdmd