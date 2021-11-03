Profeco alerts about 3 brands of boxers for men; will take them off the market

Three brands fail to comply with the standard because the percentage of their fibers differ by more than 3% from the value marked on their labels.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) alerted about tthree brands of boxers for men that must stop being displayed on the shelf, since they do not comply with the quality information that is described on the product.

What was said? In the Consumer Magazine In November, a study is observed in which 20 models of 14 brands were analyzed, some of which are made of 100% cotton and others of mixtures with different types of artificial synthetic fibers and cotton.

The details. Three trademarks They do not comply with the standard because the percentage of their fibers differ by more than 3% from the value marked on their labels, which are:

George / Mexico.

Zaga / Mexico.

Skiny / Mexico.

Regarding fabric finishes, and clothing, they presented a minor defect:

Dockers / Mexico.

Fruit Of The Loom.

George / Mexico.

Polo / China.

Those that were rated as excellent, very good and good are: