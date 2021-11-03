Price of the dollar today, November 3, peso with depreciation

Today Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.8918 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The Mexican currency starts again losing ground against the greenback. In this session, the dollar is approaching 21 units in the exchange rate. According to the director of Economic and Financial Analysis of Banco BASE, Gabriela Siller, the peso began the day with a 0.14% depreciation, equivalent to 2.9 cents, trading around 20.81 pesos per dollar. The parity between both currencies was at the minimum of 20.7235 and the maximum of 20.8305 pesos.

This while the markets wait for the United States Federal Reserve (FED) to make its announcement on the monetary policy that will continue in the short term. For now, the forecasts are for a cut in its asset purchase program. The agency’s decision will be announced this day.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.8195 – Sale: $ 20.8195

: Buy $ 20.8195 – Sale: $ 20.8195 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 20.92

: Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 20.92 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.40

: Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.40 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.22

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80 IXE: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70 Monex: Buy: $ 20.56 – Sale: $ 21.56

Buy: $ 20.56 – Sale: $ 21.56 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 20.83

Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 20.83 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Santander: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 21.61

Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 21.61 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.45 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 61,858.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 24.24 pesos, for $ 28.57 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

