Price of the dollar today, November 2, how much it is trading in Mexico

Today Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.7920 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. It should be remembered that the Mexican market had no movements during this day, therefore Banxico it does not have a logout record. Yesterday, the peso lost 21.05 cents in the exchange rate compared to Friday’s price. Thus, the national currency had a start to the month with setbacks that could be complicated during this week.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, this week the announcement of monetary politics from various central banks: Reserve Bank of Australia, National Bank of Malaysia, Federal Reserve (FED) of the US, National Bank of Poland, Bank of England, Czech National Bank and Bank of Norway. The one that is most relevant for the financial market is that it will EDF from the US; Expectations are that it will cut monthly bond purchases by $ 15 billion a month.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.8195 – Sale: $ 20.8195

: Buy $ 20.8195 – Sale: $ 20.8195 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 20.92

: Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 20.92 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.28

: Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.28 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.11

Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.11 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80 IXE: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70 Monex: Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.37

Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.37 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 18.95 – Sale: $ 20.83

Buy: $ 18.95 – Sale: $ 20.83 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.30 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 63,109.5 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 24.07 pesos, for $ 28.30 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

