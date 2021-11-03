Precious: Paul Walker’s daughter dazzles with her beauty

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan a few weeks ago. The 22-year-old model and influencer was accompanied down the aisle by her father’s great friend, Vin Diesel.

Meadow Walker and Thornton-Allan’s wedding took place in the Dominican Republic in an intimate ceremony. The brunette chose as her dress a minimalist design from the French firm Givenchy, for such a special occasion. “We are married ??!” The newlywed wrote to accompany her wedding video on the social network Instagram.

