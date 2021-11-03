Precious: Paul Walker’s daughter dazzles with her beauty

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan a few weeks ago. The 22-year-old model and influencer was accompanied down the aisle by her father’s great friend, Vin Diesel.
Meadow Walker and Thornton-Allan’s wedding took place in the Dominican Republic in an intimate ceremony. The brunette chose as her dress a minimalist design from the French firm Givenchy, for such a special occasion. “We are married ??!” The newlywed wrote to accompany her wedding video on the social network Instagram.
A few hours ago, Meadow He published a photograph on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers around the world. The native of Northern California, California, United States wore a voluminous red satin minidress with a strapless neckline and puffed dropped sleeves that fell at the waist. The American complemented her look with maryjane shoes in raspberry color, a small handbag, her loose hair and a delicate make up.
“Thank you What an honor xx all my love @jasonwu @wsjmag” was the simple and promotional text that he chose Meadow Walker epigraph to accompany his recent snapshot in the popular network of the camera.
This publication whose main protagonist is the first-born of Paul walker It was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of thousands of hearts. He also garnered a large number of comments from his most loyal followers, most of them affection and praise for him.