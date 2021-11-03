Precious: Paul Walker’s daughter dazzles with her beauty

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan a few weeks ago. The 22-year-old model and influencer was accompanied down the aisle by her father’s great friend, Vin Diesel.

Meadow Walker and Thornton-Allan’s wedding took place in the Dominican Republic in an intimate ceremony. The brunette chose as her dress a minimalist design from the French firm Givenchy, for such a special occasion. “We are married ??!” The newlywed wrote to accompany her wedding video on the social network Instagram.

A few hours ago, Meadow He published a photograph on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers around the world. The native of Northern California, California, United States wore a voluminous red satin minidress with a strapless neckline and puffed dropped sleeves that fell at the waist. The American complemented her look with maryjane shoes in raspberry color, a small handbag, her loose hair and a delicate make up.

“Thank you What an honor xx all my love @jasonwu @wsjmag” was the simple and promotional text that he chose Meadow Walker epigraph to accompany his recent snapshot in the popular network of the camera.

Source: Instagram Meadow Walker

This publication whose main protagonist is the first-born of Paul walker It was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of thousands of hearts. He also garnered a large number of comments from his most loyal followers, most of them affection and praise for him.