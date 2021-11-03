Players and coaching staff of Pachuca will pay the tickets for the match against Atlético de San Luis

Pachuca requires the victory against Atlético de San Luis to control his own destiny towards the 2021 Apertura playoff

Pachuca reported that his Players and members of the coaching staff headed by Paulo Pezzolano, will pay the tickets for this Wednesday’s match against Atlético de San Luis of the fifth day. The purpose is for their fans to come to the Hidalgo Stadium to support them in the vital duel in the Tuzos’ aspirations for reclassification.

“By means of the present, we inform that at the request of the coaching staff and players of the professional squad of the Tuzos team, the ticket for the postponed match corresponding to the J5 of GritaMexicoA21 against Atlético de San Luis will be free of charge, taking over the Box office cost the same items of equipment. The above, with the desire to be able to count on the support of our people in the Hidalgo Stadium ”, was part of the press release that Pachuca published on their social networks.

The Tuzos hope to have a good inning for a key game for the playoff Imago7

It should be remembered that the match between Pachuca and Atlético de San Luis is pending the fifth date of Apertura 2021, even this Wednesday the Cruz Azul vs. León and on Thursday the Pumas vs. Santos, the latter corresponding to Day 11.

The Tuzos will live a vital duel in their aspirations to reach the top 12 of the classification. Even though Pachuca is in 15th position, he depends on himself to get into the playoffs.

The people of Hidalgo have 17 units and a win against Atlético de San Luis could take them to ninth position in the general table, as it would reach 20 points, the same ones that Santos, Necaxa and Mazatlán have, only the goal difference would separate them.

After the game on Wednesday, Pachuca will close the regular phase of the Apertura 2021 next Saturday at the Caliente Stadium against Tijuana, a team that is in the last position with just 12 points.