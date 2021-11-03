Piracy “won” the race against Checo Pérez and Red Bull Racing in Reforma

At the Reforma Show Run, the vendors did not miss the opportunity

Thousands of fans of the Formula 1 in Mexico City they met in Paseo de la Reforma To enjoy Czech Pérez above his car of Red bull racing and hundreds of informal vendors took advantage of the excitement of the attendees to sell their products inspired by the official merchandise of the driver and the English team.

With more than 100,000 people present in Reforma to see Czech Pérez, piracy won the race over Red Bull Racing by offering a wide variety of products at a more affordable price than official items. For example, a cap could be purchased from $ 100 to $ 140 pesos (5 USD – 7 USD) while a banner had a cost of $ 130 pesos (6.5 USD).

The Red Bull and Checo Pérez unofficial merchandise outlets during the Road Show. ESPN

One of the most expensive items was the jacket, which was priced at $ 400 ($ 20). Fans could also purchase products such as T-shirts, masks, key rings, among other things, from informal vendors.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Rivers of people arrived very early to the iconic capital avenue to grab the best place and see the demonstration of the team Red bull, the public went up to where it was necessary and risked whatever it was in order to see Czech Pérez on top of his car, even for a moment.

During all the time that Sergio Pérez took to the track, he enjoyed the affection and support of the Mexican public who want to see him get on the podium at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack next Sunday, a gesture that Pérez undoubtedly carries in his heart.

Despite the inclement sun that was beating down and the fatigue, the fans enjoyed each of the demonstrations that he gave Red bull until the expected moment came to finally see Sergio Pérez rolling.

The checkered flag has already flown in Reforma awaiting the start of the weekend, a race that will leave an economic spill of more than 70 million dollars and that can also be a historic afternoon for motorsports in Mexico.