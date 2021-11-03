Pikmin Bloom lands on Android as the best possible alternative to Pokémon GO

Pikmin Bloom is a free game with in-app purchases, it weighs 124 MB and requires Android 6.0 or later.

One of the most popular and successful games on both iOS and Android is Pokémon GO, an augmented reality game that encourages us to catch Pokémon wherever we go.

Now, those responsible for this game, Niantic and Nintendo, have repeated this formula with their new game for mobile platforms, Pikmin Bloom, a title that has just landed on Android and that is, without a doubt, the best alternative to Pokémon GO.

Pikmin Bloom: this is the new game from the creators of Pokémon GO

The official account of the new Nintendo game has published a tweet, which we leave below these lines, in which it announces that Pikmin Bloom can now be downloaded in Europe on both iOS and Android.

Like Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom is a game based on the use of augmented reality and geolocation whose objective is that we go for a walk, since movement is one of the keys to the gameplay of this title.

The protagonists of this game are the Pimkin, characters whose number it grows as we walkTherefore, the more we walk, more Pikmin we will have by our side. In this game we can get up to 7 different types of Pikmin, each of which has its own characteristics, since some can fly and others have greater resistance.

In addition, the “seedlings” that are born from each Pikmin are evolving proportionally to the number of steps we are taking and, as we walk, we can collect petals from the heads of our Pikmin to plant them and leave flower trails.

Pikmin Bloom has, like Pokémon GO, with the function Adventure Synchro, which is responsible for counting our steps, even if we don’t have the application open.

Pikmin Bloom is a totally free game, which you can download from the direct link to the Google Play Store that we leave you under these lines, with in-app purchases ranging from 0.99 euros to 109.99 euros, it weighs only 124 MB and if we want to run it in our terminal we will have to have, at least, 2 GB of RAM and have Android 6.0 or later version.

