P&G celebrates the impact of athletes beyond the track, Brands and CSR

Procter & Gamble (P&G), manufacturer of consumer products of such well-known brands as Dodot, Fairy or Ariel, today launched its campaign for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, inspired by the many Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have stepped forward for the common good through their actions, making a positive difference in their own communities and in the world.

These athletes star in the most recent chapter of the company at a global level, “Lead with love”, which brings together P & G’s sustainability efforts, based on the impact on communities, equality and inclusion and environmental sustainability. With the latest activation of this campaign, P&G, in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is using the Olympic Games platform to accelerate and inspire positive action.

The short film “Your Goodness is Your Greatness”, launched today by the company, highlights athletes who show their greatness inside and outside the stadiums. Narrated from the perspective of proud parents, the short features Olympic and Paralympic athletes embracing the spirit of Lead with love. Among the athletes participating in the short are American athlete Allyson Felix, a six-time Olympic gold medalist; the American basketball player and Olympic gold medalist Elena Delle Donne or the two-time gold medalist in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic Games, the Japanese Shingo Kunieda. It should also be noted that this short is based on the iconic P&G campaign in previous JJs. OO, “Thank You Mom” ​​and includes a call to action to “lead with love” through positive actions. The spot will appear in its entirety in digital format or as a short film on television in more than 15 countries.

Athletes for Good Fund: social causes supported by athletes

P&G, the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (ICC) have now announced the 52 recipients of the Athletes for Good Fund. After seeing first-hand the stories of athletes taking positive action in their communities, P&G was inspired by those actions and wanted to promote with that social impact and give it new impetus. With a total of more than $ 500,000, this support fund promotes the work of athletes associated with charitable causes around the world, and that, in different ways, collaborate in the impact on communities, equality and inclusion and environmental sustainability.

The contributions will have an amount of 10,000 dollars and will go to the charity that the athletes have decided to support, contributing to the commitment of P & G’s global sustainability program, Lead with love, which includes the realization of 2,021 actions of positive impact in 2021, 21 of which will be held in Spain. The Athletes for Good Fund recipient pool includes 28 Olympic and 24 Paralympic hopefuls, representing 20 countries and 26 sports. These are some of the selected ones:

Pamphinette Buisa: This Canadian rugby player has partnered with SOLID Outreach, which offers health education services and support to reduce the harms associated with drug use.

Kim Daybell – This British Paralympic table tennis player spent most of 2020 working full-time as a doctor in a hospital on the front lines of the National Health Service (NHS) battle against COVID-19.

Helen Maroulis: American fighter raises funds and awareness to continue supporting displaced people and refugees in collaboration with When We Band Together.

Saúl Craviotto: Saúl joins World Central Kitchen and thus supports the work of providing food to those affected by natural disasters and the economic crisis. In addition, the Spanish canoeist frequently travels around the world to join those who fight on the front lines to alleviate the effects of these situations. This year, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Saúl returned to his police position to help in the fight against the pandemic in Spain.

Putting the focus on equality and inclusion

P & G’s global campaign for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games includes a series of documentary-style audiovisual pieces created jointly with the IOC and titled Good is Gold, which tell the moving stories of four aspiring Olympic and Paralympic athletes in their fight against prejudice. and inequality.