personal life, misfortunes and family problems

Oscar winner and with an immense fortune and a wonderful success as an actress, no one would think that after that iconic smile she has been overshadowed by the terrible misfortunes that surround the life of Julia Roberts.

Who is Julia Roberts?

Julia Fiona Roberts She is 1.75 meters tall, left-handed, collects hats, plays the clarinet, weaves and loves organic food.





She has made about 50 movies, and on more than ten occasions, People magazine has included her in its list of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” and Empire publication considers her among “The 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All the times”

He found peace by studying yoga and desaturating his life. It ensures that “It is a matter of not clinging, not wanting to hoard; to clean the closet, dust the mind and get rid of everything that causes an emotional burden”.

You are interested in: The role that Julia Roberts refuses to play

And it is that the personal life of the actress has been surrounded by misfortunes that have marked her since childhood.

The misfortunes of Julia Roberts

Your parents’ divorce

When Julia was four years old, her mother filed for divorce. Happy for the opportunity to rebuild her life, she remarried a certain Michael Motes, who apparently was an excellent match.

When the stepfather felt that he no longer needed to use the mask of good people, he took it off and it turned out that underneath it was a man with childhood traumas who suffered from bipolarity and emotional instability, unable to reach agreements to reach solutions.

Their hostilities and violent outrages generated a turbulent atmosphere in the family’s bowels. This situation made his three stepchildren suffer a lot and also Nancy, the daughter who fathered the unhappy couple, and whose future would be a disgrace.

Death of Julia Roberts’ father

In that interim, Walter Roberts, the biological father of the three brothers, died of cancer, Julia was barely 8 years old.

Planted on the altar

As his name spread throughout the world, off-screen his intimate life took its own course. Her steamy romance with actor Kiefer Sutherland came close to ending at the altar. In 1991, days before the wedding, the relationship came to an end.

You’re interested: Unforgettable outfits by Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman”

Death of Julia Roberts’ mother

Four decades after the death of her father, her mother, Betty Lou, passed away, who at age 80 lost her fight against cancer.

Mother and daughter always shared a deep love. Julia rented the entire Smyrna, Georgia cemetery.

The entrances of the place were flanked by security guards. She attended the funeral with her twins Hazel and Finn. However, neither her husband nor her son Henry were present.

His sister’s suicide

Exactly one year ago, in February 2014, Julia received the tragic news of the death of her half-sister, Nancy, who at age 37 was found on the floor of her apartment.

Nancy left a farewell letter in which she blamed her family and Julia for her unfortunate decision:

“My mother and my so-called siblings deserve nothing from me, except the certainty that it was they want to cause the deepest depression I have ever had.”.

You are interested in: Julia Roberts: biography, best films and famous quotes

In a span of 12 months, the actress lost two of the most significant people in her life.