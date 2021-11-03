Pemex, with its largest refining activity since 2017, but far from goal

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) had a crude oil processing volume in its six refineries of 702,250 barrels per day in the average from January to September 2021, which implied a use of its Refining System of 42.8%, the highest since 2017 , although well below the use of 70% that it had a decade ago and the 90% that the present administration raised at its beginning as a goal for this year.

And the fact is that the crude oil process volume that was achieved in the first three quarters of the year on average was the highest since 2017, in which Pemex still reported a volume of 832,540 barrels per day, with a use of 51% of the capacity .

However, as its Institutional Database shows, a decade ago, the six refineries had a crude oil process of 1,162 million barrels per day and in 2013 an average volume of 1,243 million barrels per day was even reached, with a than 76% of capacity.

But from then on, each year there were annual drops in the volume of crude processing by an average of 9.8%, although in 2018 it was reduced by 22% in relation to the previous year, with which the current administration had its first year with a crude oil processing volume of 603,960 barrels per day, which implied a use of only 37% of the capacity.

By refining center, Cadereyta had a crude oil process of 139,537 barrels per day; Madero reported 87,810 barrels per day; Minatitlán, 104,162 barrels per day; Salamanca, 118,393 barrels per day; Salina Cruz, 214,592 barrels per day, and Tula 128,461 barrels per day in the month of September.

With this, the center located in Nuevo León reached a capacity use of 48.5%, when last year it was 17.2% in the same month and a decade ago it was using 67.4% of its capacity. Madero, in Tamaulipas, had a use of 44.6%, compared to 52.5% last year, while 10 years ago it used 19.3% of its capacity. Minatitlán, Veracruz, had a use of 39.3%, against 44.9% in 2020 and in contrast to the 59.2% it had in September 2011.

Meanwhile, the refinery in Salamanca, Guanajuato, reached 48.3% of use, in contrast to 33% the previous year and 68% a decade ago, while Salina Cruz reported a use of 65%, against 59.6% of the 2020 and 80% of 2011, and Tula had a use of 40.8% of use, compared to 25.5% in 2020 and 89.6% used in 2011.

The head of Energy, Rocío Nahle, assured at the beginning of her administration that only through modernizations and without reconfiguring plants to increase the volume of the process would reach 90% of the use of installed capacity, that is, 1,474 million barrels per day in the third year of negotiations, to then project possible reconfigurations to expand the current capacity of 1,640 barrels per day of process since the last reconfiguration of Minatitlán, Veracruz.

Subsequently, in his appearance before Congress, the general director of the state oil company, Octavio Romero Oropeza, assured that in October a process level of 691,000 barrels per day would be reached, which would achieve a process of 1,100 barrels per day by December. million barrels per day, but in 10 months the average is only 592,000 barrels per day.

And in his most recent presentation to Congress, the head of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, detailed that the total acquisition of the Deer Park refinery from the Anglo-Dutch Shell, which was announced since last May, will conclude in December and involves a disbursement of 596 million dollars, which will come from federal resources and not from the state company. Pemex already owned 49.5% of the shares of the refining complex in Texas since 1993. Thus, with this operation, the oil company will become the sole owner of the facilities.

The refinery located in the United States will add a crude processing capacity of 340,000 barrels per day to the state oil company, if the regulatory authorities of the neighboring country authorize the transaction. But in addition, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised that on July 1 the new Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco will start up, with an initial use of 65% of its capacity, which will be 230,000 barrels per day, to gradually increase its activities until reaching a crude oil processing volume of 340,000 barrels per day at the end of the six-year term.

Thus, Pemex aims to reach a crude oil processing volume of at least 2,130 million barrels per day, with the capacity of the six existing refineries in the country of 90% or just over 1,450 million barrels per day, to which The Dos Bocas crude oil process and the Deer Park capacity will be added, although it will belong to Pemex, it will pay the costs of cross-border transportation of any merchandise, in addition to the fact that, according to specialists, it will not be convenient for its production to be used solely for the consumption of the Mexican state, since it is in a market where it will be convenient to follow the dynamics of prices and sell high when they increase.

