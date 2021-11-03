Paco Memo Ochoa is nominated as the best goalkeeper in the world

Among the strong criticism it has received Guillermo Ochoa, archer of America and of the Mexican team, was nominated as the best goalkeeper in the world of 2021 by the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The Mexican goalkeeper shares a list with 20 goalkeepers like the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG; the belgian Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid; the German Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich; slovenian Jan Oblak of Atlético de Madrid.

Memo Ochoa has become a fundamental piece with the America, team that leads the MX League and that he is already in the quarterfinals of the Opening 2021. In the current campaign, Ochoa He has only conceded 10 goals, being the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in the league Liga MX.

Internationally he is the titular goalkeeper of the Mexican team and is part of the staff of the Tata Martino heading to Qatar 2022, in addition to being one of the most important elements for obtaining the Bronze Medal in Tokyo 2020.

LIST OF GOALKEEPERS NOMINATED BY IFFHS

– Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, PSG)

– Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

– Kasper schmeichel (Denmark, Leicester City)

– Jordan pickford (England, Everton)

– David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United)

– Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich)

– Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City)

– Edouard Mendy (Senegal, Chelsea)

– Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

– Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

– Péter Gulácsi (Hungary, RB Leipzig)

– Keylor Navas (Costa Rica, PSG)

– Allison (Brazil, Liverpool)

– Andre onana (Cameroon, Ajax)

– Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly SC)

– Matt turner (United States, New England Revolution)

– Andre blake (Jamaica, Philadelphia Union)

– Pedro Gallese (Peru, Orlando City)

– Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico, America)

– Amir abedzadeh (Iran, Maritime)

(With information from Medio Tiempo and Milenio)