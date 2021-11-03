Packers-Cardinals frenzy final had huge gambling implications – EzAnime.net

You know that Jack Nicholson meme from the movie “Anger Management” where he nods approvingly as if anticipating an inevitable outcome?

I imagine that’s what a lot of Thursday Night Football punters were doing as the Arizona Cardinals led the field over the Green Bay Packers in what increasingly appeared to be a game-winning campaign, tying the game at least.

The Packers led the 6.5-point favorites Cardinals 24-21. Hope was gone for those who bet the spread on the Cardinals, but the end result was 49.5 total points with -115 odds on Typical betting house the stakes were still high, not to mention the Cardinals money line.

Lousy clock management and questionable plays by the Packers on their own goal line allowed the Cardinals to take control through bad times with less than four minutes to go. Twelve plays and 94 yards later, fate seemed to be on the side of the top punters.

That is until Kyler Murray’s fateful fading, for which AJ Green was somehow unprepared, resulted in an interception in the closing seconds of the game.

RASUL DOUGLAS INTERCEPTS MURRAY. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ZIDly9m0Bc – NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2021

Those nods probably turned into something more akin to the cameras of Cardinals fans standing in the stands with their heads bowed in disbelief. Or Aaron Rodgers’ face after taking a late hit in the third quarter.

Dramatically, the bettors lost. Also mocked free of charge were those who bet on Murray to go beyond the 276.5 line in his passing yards. He finished with 274. And those who bet on him, or Green (+225), to have at least one touchdown. Or really, anyone who needed more production on a single player prop and waited for extra time.

Condolences to Arizona fans on the end of the Cardinals’ undefeated season. #RedSea pic.twitter.com/GCGJXdNd6h – Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 29, 2021

Gannett can earn income from Tipico from audience referrals to gambling services. Tipico has no influence nor is said revenue in any way dependent on or tied to newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for terms and conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

