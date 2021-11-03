Pachuca invites! Duel against San Luis will be FREE for fans

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.11.2021 13:45:29





With 17 points and located in position 15, Pachuca has not convinced his fans. In this tournament closing they have chances of reaching the Repechage thanks to the pending match against Atlético de San Luis, The same that the directive will use to reconnect with its followers. It is thus, that the club decided that the players and coaching staff will pay the box office of said confrontation.

Through a video published on the social networks of the Hidalgo institution, Jorge “Burrito” Hernández and Óscar Ustari they announced that they will pay the tickets of each fan to attend the Hidalgo Stadium next Wednesday so that fans can enjoy the free comparison that could define its future in this closing of the Regular Phase.

“We know that the results have not arrived and that we are indebted to you, but we know that together we are stronger. players and coaching staff will pay for tickets so that the entrance to the game is free for you “, was the message that the two footballers gave.

Can Pachuca qualify for the Final Phase of Liga MX?

The Tuzos is it so forced to win this pending game and that of the Matchday 17 when they visit Xolos, just like that tothey would book a place in the Repechage With a total of 23 units, at the moment they have 17.