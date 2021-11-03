Organizers of a manga event ask fans to exercise before attending

Editorial: Sleeve / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed the pace of life of the world’s population. Thus, many people stopped exercising or doing physical activities outside, which naturally caused them to gain weight. The organizers of a manga event are aware of this situation, so they recommended that fans start exercising before attending this year’s edition.

The Comic Market (Comiket) is a popular Japanese convention that brings together dozens of creators of doujinshi, that is, self-published independent manga. Its origins date back to 1975 and, since then, a new edition of the event took place twice a year without exception. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to not be held in 2020.

Thus, and after suffering multiple delays, the Comiket organizers finally confirmed that it will return at the end of 2021. Of course, they explained that the best thing will be for the otakus to start moving those legs and carry out physical activities to be in shape before let the event open its doors.

Comiket staff encourage attendees to exercise

Shortly after news of the convention’s return broke, users of the Japanese website Togetter began advising people who want to attend to start exercising regularly. Surprisingly, the official Comiket account agreed with the recommendation.

“Since the last 2 years since the last Comiket, some of us have probably gotten really out of shape! For many people, it could even be dangerous to participate in their current state, so let’s start doing some exercise! ”, Reads the message of the official account of the event.

It seems that the concern for the health of the attendees is real. What happens is that the event will take place in Tokyo Big Sight, a large convention center with very long pavilions. Also, and since this will be the first edition in 2 years, there will be many panels that will offer products in very limited quantities, forcing people to move very fast if they want to get the most out of the convention.

On the Japanese website Togetter and on Twitter we can read testimonials from people who attended editions of previous years and say that it is an extremely exhausting experience, even for those who boast of being in good physical condition.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

