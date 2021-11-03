Orbelín Pineda and his departure continue to be regretted in the board of directors

Orbelín Pineda will play for Celta from January. The operation will be catastrophic for Cruz Azul, since he will leave in a free condition.

Blue Cross built a high-quality squad in recent years. After going through several bad drinks and staying at the gates of the long-awaited title of Liga MX, The Machine achieved its maximum goal in Guard1anes 2021 from the hand of strategist Juan Reynoso and a group of sensational elements.

One of the great figures of recent times in the capital city is Orbelín Pineda. However, the Magician faces his last months as a player of the institution, since his contract expires on January 1, 2022 and he already has an agreement with Celta Vigo to fulfill his dream of developing in Europe.

Victor Velazquez regretted the imminent departure of the creative and the way in which he will do it (will go free after the club pays 10.5 million euros in January 2019): “Already a European team had it approved, they always gave long. We are left with a bad taste in our mouths because we always want the player to do well. “

On the other hand, and in talks with W Radio, The president of the Administration and Surveillance Councils has already taken for granted that there is no way for him to continue at Los Cementeros: “Orbelin Pineda ends his contract in December and has not renewed. He is completing his cycle at Cruz Azul and we are already waiting for an offer as a free agent to arrive.”

“His aspirations are to go and play in Europe and his representative already has some offers. His objective is very clear: he is not interested in staying in Mexican soccer and we are only waiting for his contract to end in December “, remarked. Absolute resignation!