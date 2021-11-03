‘Oppenheimer’ promises a star-studded cast

Christopher Nolan made the decision a couple of months ago that ‘Oppenheimer’ was going to be his next movie. Later we discovered that he was leaving Warner to do it with Universal, a studio that had to accept the demanding conditions of the director of ‘Tenet’, and now it has been known that he wants in his cast to Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

Starring Cillian Murphy

For now, the only confirmed for ‘Oppenheimer’ is Cillian Murphy, who will assume the main role of the film, but it is that Nolan had also felt the availability of Emily blunt before Deadline revealed that negotiations are underway for Downey Jr. and Damon to get on board as well.

It should be noted that the signings of Blunt, Downey Jr. and Damon are not yet official, but what is clear is that Nolan wants a stellar cast for ‘Oppenheimer’. It is known that Blunt would give life to the protagonist’s wife, but the possible roles of the other two actors are unknown today.

Recall that Damon previously collaborated with Nolan on ‘Interstellar’, while it would be the first time that Downey Jr. worked with the director of ‘The Dark Knight’. Written and directed by Nolan, the premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ is scheduled for the July 21, 2023.

Nolan’s new film will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s essential role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.