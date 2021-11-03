Oculus updates its glasses so people stop punching children inadvertently

Image : Goal

Do you find yourself constantly hitting children in the real world while playing Resident Evil 4 by the nth time in your virtual reality helmet of Oculus? Well facebook –or, sorry, Meta– has fixed this problem with Space Sense, a new feature for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 that comes with the latest platform software update.

“Space Sense allows you to see when other people or objects they intrude on your Guardian limits, “explains the blog Oculus officer. “Other people, large pets, a chair that has been taken out of its usual place … these objects and more should appear highlighted in your glasses , surrounded by a rosy glow ”.

The new Space Sense options work in conjunction with the Guardian system now existing from Oculus Quest , which allows players to set limits around the play space displayed on the helmet . Space Sense works with objects up to three meters away , which means you will receive many warnings if you little cousin unsupervised (Carol, for God’s sake, take care from t your children) gets too close to your agitated body and distracted by virtual reality.

After updating to the latest version (officially known as v34), activating Space Sense is as simple as navigating to the “Experimental Features” section of Oculus Quest settings. The release of v34 begins today, although not all users will receive immediately.

Other features that come with the update are: enhanced voice commands, the option to see in-game Android phone notifications and a Passthrough API (seen above) which gives developers the ability to combine virtual reality with a player’s physical environment for a more than augmented reality . Oculus hopes that the projects API Passthrough from Unity Labs, Spatial and YouTube VR arrive In the near future.

G / O Media may get a commission

You can find a full list of update notes Oculus v34 here while you wait for the update to download. Until then, be careful with my aunt’s children, because she sure is not going to divert her attention from the anti-vaccine publications From Facebook in the short term.