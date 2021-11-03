Ocarina of Time in less than four minutes … from the Super Smash Bros. Brawl demo

In the world of speedrunners we can find everything. It is one of the richest communities in the entire industry, investing an enormous amount of time to polish your times in the games and be able to complete them a little faster. In fact, Games Done Quick events are a festival of demos from top experts.

Therefore, there are fetish games to be overcome in the shortest possible time. One of them is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which right now registers 6 minutes and 49 seconds for the best brand in the world. All in all, a player has managed to set the figure at 3 minutes and 41 seconds, although with a peculiarity: it has done it since the demo of Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

The Savestate user specializes in this modality, which consists of finishing Link’s adventure from Nintendo’s fighting work. This is possible because Super Smash Bros. Brawl has several demos of classics from Nintendo 64, SNES or NES. The intention of the company was to allow a maximum of five minutes to play and as soon as the time was up, you would be redirected to the Wii Store.

There the option to buy the title in question for the Virtual Console would be proposed. Savestate uses different tricks and strategies to finish as soon as possible, but it is necessary to clarify why it begins directly with Link adult in the castle of Hyrule.

This is because the demo of Ocarina of Time allowed to load two previous save files. One of them started at the beginning of the plot, with a Link still being a child, while the other is just taking control of the adult Link.