November’s free PS Plus games can now be downloaded

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Knockout City and more.









We have good news for all PlayStation Plus subscribers! And it is that November PS Plus free games They can now be redeemed and downloaded directly from your console, with the possibility of living six new experiences if we take into account the three PS VR titles that were included this month by the 5th anniversary of the virtual reality system.

The November lineup is headed by Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, remastered version of the game originally released for the PS3 generation that offers an epic action role-playing adventure; in addition to the debuting game of social deduction, First Class Trouble.

Free PS Plus Games of November:

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (Trophy Guide)

Knockout City

First Class Trouble (PlayStation Premiere)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition (PS VR)

The Persistence (PS VR)

Until You Fall (PS VR)

Probe: A Game Dev Experience (PS Talents)

Also, it should be noted that Knockout City will receive an update today that will allow the game to run resolutely. 4K and 60 FPS on PS5, so this is a good opportunity to test the benefits of this title inspired by the dodgeball.

What do you think of the free games this month?