“Nine Perfect Strangers” has its Spanish version in Alicante (and it’s called MasQi)

This “Nine Perfect Strangers” place offers guests relaxation, anti-stress programs for executives and even a detox diet. If he goes, he will want to come back.

When the visitor begins to walk the dirt road that leads to MasQi, The Energy House he doubts that at the end of the journey there is anything more than the leafy trees that can be seen from the car. But you are wrong. That bumpy makeshift road has a luminous final destination, a space dedicated to wellness focused on caring for the body and mind.

It is inevitable to mention the fashion series Nine Perfect Strangers, because MasQi, just like Tranquillum House of fiction starring Nicole Kidman, people come in search of healing. Those who decide to stay here are eager to forget about stress, to disconnect from obligations and even to turn their lives 180 degrees. The guests of Sonia Ferre (Banyeres de Mariola, Alicante, January 3, 1973), the owner and creator of this very special place, look here for the necessary tools to reset.

With eight rooms, the hotel has a beautiful facade facing the garden and the Sierra de Mariola (Alicante).



The pandemic has accentuated this need for change, personal care and the search for inner peace. The eight rooms of this boutique hotel located in the Sierra de Mariola, in Alicante, they have been scarce before the avalanche of reserves in covid times. Because people here do not come on vacation, but to experience a personal catharsis. In fact, they have a 21-day program (from 7,041 euros) to completely renew themselves.

The idea for MasQi arises from Ferre’s own experience, “from a time in my life when I started get in touch with disciplines such as yoga and meditation and I saw how I was transforming for the better. For a time, I was looking for places in Spain where I could spend several days resting, eating healthy, practicing yoga, where they would take care of me … I couldn’t find it. That’s why I decided to found MasQi, The Energy House in my house, “he says.

Yoga is one of the pillars around which the MasQi concept revolves.



They go there people with high levels of stress, who are looking for tools to take home and continue with a healthier and more conscious life. “Sometimes, they just want to make contact for the first time with the world of yoga and the disciplines that we offer; other times, they really need to turn their life around at all levels: physical, mental and emotional,” explains Ferre. The activity at Sonia’s house begins first thing in the morning. The day starts with a yoga class (taught by a large pool of professionals that vary) of different kinds in the imposing dome located next to the pool. Practice yoga there, as well as meditate or receive a gong bath, a multisensory experience and worth living at least once in your life, is something that hooks. In fact, most of MasQi’s guests are repeaters.

Macrobiotic feeding

After class, it is time for a macrobiotic breakfast, forceful and nutritious based on cereals such as rice or barley, miso soup, fruit, sourdough bread, and lastly coffee. Afterwards, each one fills the hours of the day as they wish or according to the designed program. The environment offers the possibility of taking a walk through the forest, opting for reading in a garden with views of the mountains or, if time permits, take a dip in the pool. There are no imperatives, everyone chooses what suits him best.

For breakfast, fruit, brown rice cream and miso soup, which awakens the digestive system.



Food is one of MasQi’s claims. At noon, a macrobiotic “bio-gourmet” menu is served again, where almost all ingredients are vegan, although, on some occasions, the recipes include wild fish. At any time of the day, if the guest wishes, they can ask for a fruit and vegetable-based smoothie to be prepared (and Kukicha tea, digestive, alkaline and antioxidant, is always available). For dinners, they tend to “thematize” the menus by country or culture.

In MasQi there is also a complete wellness menu: massages, Ayurvedic therapies, beauty treatments … It offers everything to feel good. “Nobody leaves like they came, our clients always leave better. More rested, more relieved, less sore [fsica y emocionalmente], fuller [a nivel espiritual] and more aware of the here and now, knowing that we have strength, strength for everything, to change, to decide how we want to live our life “, assures Ferre.

It offers “wellness” treatments, anti-stress for executives or Ayurvedic massages.



The objective of MasQi is to teach how to live life in a healthier, fuller, more conscious and calm way. “Bio gourmet food in a precious dough completes this process of change where you will acquire new lifestyle habits to become the best version of yourself”, says Ferre. Here it is possible to opt for an express detox plan (from 808 euros / three nights) or an anti-stress plan for executives (from 2,032 euros / three nights). Remember if you go to MasQi, come back.