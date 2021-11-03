Nicole Kidman stayed in one character for five months

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
26

By Mariolga vilchez

The beloved American actress, Nicole Kidman, revealed to have lived the life of “Masha” for several months to give the best of the character.

On several occasions the most iconic actors in Hollywood have demonstrated the great commitment they have to their careers by taking extreme measures to do justice to their characters. This was demonstrated by Nicole Kidman by living five months in one of her most recent roles.

The 54-year-old actress prepared herself physically and mentally to play “Masha” the main character of the Amazon Prime Video series; “Nice Perfect Strangers”. A few days ago Nicole revealed in an interview with The Independent magazine that the method she applied was necessary to understand the important role.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here