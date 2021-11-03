Nicole Kidman stayed in one character for five months

The beloved American actress, Nicole Kidman, revealed to have lived the life of “Masha” for several months to give the best of the character.

On several occasions the most iconic actors in Hollywood have demonstrated the great commitment they have to their careers by taking extreme measures to do justice to their characters. This was demonstrated by Nicole Kidman by living five months in one of her most recent roles.

The 54-year-old actress prepared herself physically and mentally to play “Masha” the main character of the Amazon Prime Video series; “Nice Perfect Strangers”. A few days ago Nicole revealed in an interview with The Independent magazine that the method she applied was necessary to understand the important role.

“It only responded to that name. I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time, so I remember getting close to people and putting my hand on their hearts. “

Part of her plan was to get fully into the role to interpret it in the best possible way, that is why she decided to keep the personality of “Masha” for so long. “I would hold their hand and they would speak to me using my name, Nicole, but I was completely ignoring them. It was crazy, “said the actress.

“The only way I could really relate to people was that way because I felt that otherwise I would have been doing a performance and I didn’t want to feel that way”; confessed.

Synopsis “Nice Perfect Strangers”

The drama miniseries created and produced by David E. Kelley is based on the novel of the same name, written by Liane Moriarte, the same author as Big Little Lies. On August 20, “Nice Perfect Strangers” hit the streaming platform with a total of eight episodes.

Nicole Kidman shared credits with Melissa McCartney, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, among others. For five months the actress lived in the role of “Masha”, a health guru of Russian origin. However, one of the most prominent characteristics of his personality is mystery.

“Nine Perfect Strangers is set in an exclusive health and wellness center that promises recovery and transformation and in which nine stressed-out urbanites attempt to embark on the path to a better way of life. The resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), watches over them during the 10-day retreat with a mission to revitalize their exhausted minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what awaits them ”, this is how the official synopsis of the miniseries reviews.

The expensive spiritual and mental retreat at Tranquillum House will not be what everyone expected. That is why at certain times, the very personality of “Masha” makes them question whether the woman really knows what she is doing or has serious mental problems.

Throughout the trailer we can see the cold personality of Nicole Kidman’s character and the way in which she manages to get the worst of each of the guests. On the other hand, “Tony”, the role played by Bobby Cannavale, is one of the people who questions his stay in the heavenly place, but he is not the only one; “Frances Welty”, the writer who gives life to Melissa McCarthy, studies very well all the movements of the mysterious director.

