New Weekly Agenda from November 2 to 7, 2021

The Free Fire Weekly Agenda for this week has arrived, players can win great prizes just by logging in a few days. Garena is showing off with the prizes lately, just a couple of days ago the company gave double diamond refills in Pagostore, then it started with special prizes for the ‘Day of the Dead’ event within Free Fire, but this time, the Weekly Agenda will surprise everyone.

Today’s or this week’s Free Fire Weekly Agenda is very special, this Weekly Agenda corresponds to the week of November 2 to 8, 2021. Among the most special things found inside her is the new Magic Roulette that thousands of Free Fire players have waited for. Anyway, let’s start with the new Weekly Agenda.

The Elite Pass: Infernal Fury has arrived. Players who pre-ordered their Elite Pass since last week can claim it today and win hundreds of prizes worth more than 10,000 diamonds. The Elite Pass arrived from November 2. Among the prizes that players will receive are: Flaming Beast Skin and Flaming Wings Skin.

A new special event has come to Free fire. Gold Tribute brings with it a new game where players will have to spend some diamonds and thus turn some cards where the new Thompson Golden Tribute it is hidden. This event will be available on November 2.

A new reload event has arrived. Katana reload has good prizes for Free Fire players who want to grab some extra diamonds for their week. Those who reload will be able to claim the following: Pumpkin Castle Box and Gold Tribute Katana. This event will arrive on November 3rd.

A new Magic Roulette has arrived, this roulette has a very, very special prize. An exclusive skin returns to Free fire for those players who want to get hold of it no matter what. The skin: Bandit of Fire is coming to Free Fire on November 5.

Finally a new Weapon Royale will join the game, this time it is the turn of one of the new weapons of the OB30 update, the AC80 Prince of Light will arrive with attributes such as: Rank +1, Charger +1, Movement Speed ​​–1. The new Weapon Royale will arrive on November 6.