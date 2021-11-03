New Motorola Moto G51, a recommended mid-range?

To everyone’s surprise Motorola has just launched a new interesting mid-range to the market. Its about Motorola Moto G51, a new member of the Moto G series that arrives with some high-end features and others that remind you that it is a mid-range. The most remarkable thing about the terminal is its screen, as it is not only very large, it also has a noteworthy refreshment rate. This new Motorola smartphone could become, depending on its price, one of the best options in its own catalog.

Giant screen and simple design for the Moto G51

This new device comes with a design that doesn’t stand out too much, but that meets what is necessary. Have a triple camera module, a dual-tone rear, a well-used screen, and a hole for the selfie camera.

Its design is nothing out of the ordinary, but the size of its panel is interesting. It is one of the few mid-range that reaches up to 6.8 inch. This, together with the details of the panel, lets us think that Motorola has launched a mobile designed to consume multimedia content and play.

Characteristics of the Motorola Moto G51

6.8 inch screen: Resolution HD + Refresh rate of 120 Hz Touch refresh rate 240 Hz IPS LCD

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage UFS 2.2

50 + 8 + 2 MP rear camera

USB C and fingerprint sensor

Button for Google Assistant

5,000 mAh battery

Android 11

It is a fairly modest device in some aspects such as the resolution of the screen, the quality of the secondary sensors or the material with which it is built. Instead, it stands out for offering a very high refresh rate, a Qualcomm processor, UFS storage and a large battery.

It is not a device to compete with the most powerful mid-range Xiaomi, but it is to offer resistance to other brands such as Samsung or OnePlus that continue to have devices with prices above the average.

Motorola Moto G51 price

This device has been presented in China with a price of 1,499 yuan, which at the exchange rate is 202 euros or 235 dollars. It is a price to which some extra will have to be added when it reaches other markets such as Europe or Latin America.

In certain Latin American countries, where Xiaomi devices do not arriveIt can be an option to consider if you want a mobile to consume multimedia content in a large format and enjoy certain games. What do you think of this Motorola Moto G51?

Via