New life: Cameron Diaz revealed what his new job is and why he retired from acting

Cameron Diaz decided to change his life and that included leaving his legendary acting career. The actress now told the great reason.

Cameron Diaz He is one of the most beloved Hollywood figures and one who has managed to conquer the audience since his first work in the world of acting, at the end of the ’90s. Since then he has made great successes such as Charlie’s Angels, The sweetest thing, Madness of love in Las Vegas, among others that marked the history of cinema.

The truth is that after 2010, Cameron Diaz began to move away from the world of acting and his jobs declined markedly. By 2018, retirement as an actress was already a fact, and since then there has been speculation about the reasons.

Although it was indicated that it could be due to her motherhood, today the actress indicated what was the reason for making that decision. “I wanted to make my life more manageable for myself. My daily routine is what I can handle and do on my own, ”she said in an interview with Hart to Heart.

Therefore, it was at that moment that he realized that he should have a brake since there were experiences that he did not live, due to the whirlwind of his work, there he decided to give a brake. Now, she says she truly feels complete.

And later Cameron Diaz She stated: “I found my husband, we started to start a family, all those things that I haven’t had time for before. Not only not having time, but the space to make decisions. The right decisions to have that. Although he expressed that he could always act, for the moment he will not return.

With his life completely changed, now he lives to the full every moment and for that reason he decided that his work should be one that he could do from home. And it did not take long for her to launch herself as a businesswoman, being that last year she launched the sale of two wines made with organic grapes from the Penedès, and they are sold online.

