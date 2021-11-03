New game available on Xbox Game Pass PC

Today it is already A new game is available on Xbox Game Pass. Among the most prominent games of this month are some that we already knew, such as Forza Horizon 5 and the two versions of Minecraft. Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition are available today on Xbox Game Pass PC. Bedrock offers some cool features, like cross-play, but for most PC gamers, Java is the version that matters as it has the strongest mod support.

You can now play at Java and Bedrock versions of Minecraft on Windows 10 or 11 as part of your Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You can start games using any of the current versions of Minecraft, including consoles and mobile. You just have to run the same edition as the user you want to play with.

Now, if the many different versions of Minecraft scare and confuse you, then we will explain in broad strokes what each of them offers. Minecraft: Java Edition, which is typically sold through the Minecraft website, is the most customizable version of the game, and it’s the version you’ll want if you plan on using custom Minecraft skins, Minecraft mods, and booting custom Minecraft maps and servers. Luckily it’s the new game on Xbox Game Pass.

New game available on Xbox Game Pass

However, Java Edition is also much more demanding on its hardware, so you may want to try Bedrock Edition better, which is cross-platform, cross-play, and the compatible version of the game with controller. It is also much less demanding on hardware. The Bedrock edition also offers access to the Minecraft Marketplace, where you can purchase additional maps, skins, and other things.

