New details of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC shared – Nintenderos

The truth is Animal Crossing: New Horizons it suffered from a major content drought in the past year, and did not appear in several Nintendo Directs prior to the latest announcement. In addition, frustration with the lack of objectives in the game, stalled progress and continued interest from players, which led to many people leaving the game.

Fortunately, the Nintendo Direct of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that took place on October 15 confirmed the arrival of a paid DLC called Happy home paradise, which includes New in-game features for November 5 for $ 24.99. It will also be included in the Switch Online Expansion Pass. It is expected to be available as part of the free update scheduled for November this year.

Well, the YouTube channel of Major Mori recently shared a video where you share more details of this DLC, thanks to the new screenshots that have been shared. We leave them below, along with the video:

Clients with different ideas for a vacation home will go to a new tourist complex located in an archipelago made up of different islands, where the Paraíso Archipelago team works. Players will speak with clients to determine the details of their vacation home.

Villagers Nuria, Miko and Matías will work in the new DLC office.

On the first floor, on the right side we can see an amiibo point that we can use to call other villagers.

On the left side we can buy exclusive objects with the new Poki currency. For example, we can buy chocolate and invite the villagers.

On the second floor, exclusively for employees, we can see on the right a locker (where to change clothes), a mirror (to change the appearance). In the central part there is a hammock and a wardrobe. On the left side there is a storage container (could be a recycling point).

Finally, in the center of the room we find a workbench, around which celebrations take place.

