Netflix launches its first smartphone games

The company is working to go beyond its traditional offering of movies and shows.

In an attempt to diversify its business and seek additional ways to gain and maintain subscribers, Netflix released its first mobile games on Tuesday, CNBC reports.

From now on users have the option to play five different games in the platform application: ‘Stranger Things: 1984’, ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’, ‘Shooting Hoops’,’ Card Blast ‘and’ Teeter Up ‘. The games will first be available for Android phones and then appear on Apple’s iOS.

Netflix has been working to go beyond its traditional movie and show offering in an effort to attract new users and increase profits. “Maybe one day we will see a game that becomes a movie or a series,” said Greg Peters, director of operations and product at Netflix, in early summer 2021. “That would be an incredible destination to reach, to see the interaction between these different forms of entertainment, which is truly rich,” he said.

