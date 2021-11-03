National Lottery Results Major Draw: numbers that fell Tuesday, November 2 | Lotenal

Major Draw Results | The winning numbers for this Tuesday, November 2, will be published once the draw takes place. What time is the 3826th anniversary Danubio Restaurant draw of the National Lottery or Lotenal? Find out the winning combinations, prizes, the bag and the times of the Predictions draw.

This Tuesday, November 2, there is a new draw for the Major Draw of the National Lottery of Mexico. The results, winning combinations and winning numbers will be announced at the end of the note once the draw ends, which starts at 8:00 p.m. CDMX.

Each week it offers a bag of $ 66,099,000 mxn, which makes it the weekly draw that gives the most money. In total, it awards 18,760 prizes and withdrawals: 466 are direct prizes and the remainder are withdrawals.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Major Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery.

One piece of the Major Draw has a value of $ 30, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 600 and three series $ 1,800. The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

National Lottery Major Draw: results and winning numbers Tuesday, November 2, draw 3826

Major Draw: what is the price of a piece and a series National Lottery

A piece of the Major Draw has a value of $ 30, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 600 and three series $ 1,800. The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

What are the prizes and the bag of the National Lottery of the Major Draw?

The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $ 350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can earn up to $ 7,000,000 mxn.

Major Draw: what is the schedule and what days is it

The Major Draw takes place this Tuesday, November 2, as well as every Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. CDMX, although the results may take time to be announced.