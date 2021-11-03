Nation / Actors Must Train Before Using Guns, Advocate Brandon Lee’s Sister

The presence in our country of the double actor Bruce Willis to star in the advertising spot of a well-known Japanese vehicle brand caused such an impact to the point of becoming a trend on social networks due to the extraordinary resemblance to the Hollywood icon.

Many even claimed that it was the very Hollywood star, the protagonist of the successful action saga “Hard to kill”, who appeared resting in a hammock and driving the Hilux that was promoted through Paraguayan lands.

But no. It was the Argentine actor Pablo Perillo (52) who, in a virtual interview for the program “Good morning America” on América TV Paraguay, said that many times people do not believe him that he is not the real Bruce Willis. “It has happened to me in Panama, for example. I spent 45 minutes talking with a person who thought the whole time that I was Bruce, and I, speaking like that, in ‘Argentine’ ”, he said, amused.

He commented that, due to his great resemblance to the movie star, Willis’s own production company has hired him on several occasions to replace him in certain commitments. For example, recently the ex-husband of actress Demi Moore did a commercial for a well-known energy drink brand in Hungary and, since he could not do the promotional campaign because it coincided with the shooting of a movie in New York, he was called to Pablo to travel to Budapest and do the marketing of the product, as if Bruce himself had been doing it. “But it was actually me,” he said.

“And the same thing also happened… all the media saying it was Bruce Willis. And since I was staying at the Four Seasons… it so happened that Arnold Schwarzenegger was also there, filming the last “Terminator” movie upstairs. The hotel was convulsed because a very crazy thing was put together … Bruce Willis and Schwarzenegger together, “he said jokingly.

Perillo’s acting skills also help him a lot to sustain the character of the protagonist of “Armageddon”, “Sixth sense” and “The protégé”, since, in addition to the extraordinary physical resemblance, the Argentine was able to learn each gesture, each gesture and way of speaking of the American actor, 66 years old.

This character even helped him get to Los Angeles and rub shoulders on red carpets with great personalities from the movie mecca. For example, in 2002 he won a TNT doubles contest in Argentina for actors from all over Latin America and the award was to attend an awards gala. He drove to the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards in a limo, and people were yelling at him “Bruce!” from the stands.

“For me it was very crazy. I was walking around like nothing and ahead of me were Denzel Washington, Russel Crowe, Halle Berry, all nominated for the Oscar; Sting, who is one of my musical idols. I have also greeted with Kiefer Sutherland… a lot of people ”, he commented.

Regarding his experience of coming to our country, he said that he loved Paraguay. “I had a great time, I didn’t know. I wish I could go back to get to know the country a little more, because they all treated me excellently. It would be a pleasure to return ”, he concluded.