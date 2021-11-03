Musk shares an ancient poem from 1,800 years ago in Chinese (and they relate it to the struggle between the cryptocurrencies dogecóin and shiba inu)

Meanwhile, the tycoon did not comment on the content of the poem, which allegorically describes the rivalry between two brothers.

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, published this Monday on his Twitter account a fragment of the ‘Quartet in seven steps’ by the Chinese poet Cao Zhi (192-232).

Preceded by the title ‘Humanity’ in English, Musk shared the text in its original Chinese language. It is an allegorical poem that supposedly speaks of Cao Zhi’s relationships with his brother, Emperor Cao Pi, who was jealous of Zhi’s talents and feared that he would usurp the throne. Its translation into Spanish would be:

“When the legume is cooked, its dried stem is put into the fire

Crying says the legume in the pot:

we were born from the same root,

Why are you in such a hurry to cook me? “

Humankind 煮豆 燃 豆萁 豆 在 釜 中 泣 本 是 同 根 生 相 煎 何 太急 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

The magnate himself, who yesterday became the first person in the world whose assets exceeded 300,000 million dollars, did not comment on what message he wanted to convey with the poem.

However, various netizens and media such as Bloomberg linked it to the ‘sister’ cryptocurrencies dogecóin and shiba inu, whose rivalry has been repeatedly commented on by Musk.