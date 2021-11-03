Musk receives a response from the UN to his offer to sell Tesla shares and donate 6,000 million dollars to solve world hunger

Previously, the tycoon declared that he was willing to donate the money if the director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, explained to him how that would help solve the food crisis.

David Beasley, director of the UN World Food Program (WFP), said Monday that he is willing to personally discuss with Elon Musk the issue of world hunger and that you can even show the tycoon how your organization is struggling to solve the problem.

“Instead of tweets, let me show you. We can meet anywhere – on Earth or in space – but I suggest we do it on the ground, where you can see WFP staff, the processes and, yes, WFP technology at work. ” wrote the senior official on Twitter.

The statement comes after the founder of Tesla and SpaceX said last week that he was willing to sell a package of shares in his auto company and donate $ 6 billion, the equivalent of 2% of your fortune – the amount needed, according to the UN, to help 42 million people facing severe levels of food insecurity – if Beasley explained how that money would solve global hunger.

The head of WFP pointed whereas while Tesla produced some 500,000 electric cars last year, the World Food Program fed “more than 115 million people with nearly 20 billion servings.”

“You know how to make cars; we know how to feed people. Decades of proven experience. Systems and operations in place,” he said. “I’m looking forward to showing you how we do it. Maybe you can show us how to do it better“he added.

Also, Beasley he pointed that WFP’s financial statements and operational documents, as well as its independent evaluation reports, audits and annual performance reports at the global and national levels are “all public”. “Do not hesitate to consult them: we are an open book“, he concluded.

The problem of world hunger

The official explained Tuesday in an interview on CNN that the problem of hunger in the world was exacerbated by climate change and conflict since before the covid-19 pandemic. However, the health crisis made the situation worse, leaving “42 million people who are literally knocking on the door of famine.” “It’s the worst possible scenario“, summarized.

According to a recent report by the NGO Oxfam, the number of people who died of hunger in the world multiplied by six in the last year: up to eleven people die every minute of hunger and malnutrition, compared to around seven people who lose their lives every minute due to the coronavirus.

Oxfam estimates 155 million people worldwide – 20 million more than last year – currently living at crisis levels of food insecurity or worse.