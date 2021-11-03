more than 100 games per month for PC with a single subscription, this is its official price

The subscription service Ubisoft + finally arrived in Mexico for all those users who have a Windows computer. For 299 pesos per month, you will have access to more than 100 games, among which are latest releases, DLCs and free titles.

Ubisoft +, launched in 2019 in North America and Europe will allow you to download a catalog that will expand over time with the advent of games like ‘Riders Republic’, ‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction’ and more.





Among the available titles, we can find ‘Far Cry 6’, ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’, ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’, ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’, ‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’, along with others classic company games, like ‘For Honor’, ‘Prince of Persia’, ‘Rayman’ and more.

They will also be available to PC users Titles like ‘Anno’, ‘Heroes of Might and Magic’, ‘Silent Hunter’, ‘The Settlers’ and more.

In addition to games there is also additional content

Among the advantages that Ubisoft + subscribers will have are monthly rewards which include customization items, power-ups, and other in-game items.





We’re expanding Ubisoft + to players in new territories, making it easier than ever to access our upcoming games, new releases, live games, and classic franchises.

Philippe Tremblay, Chief Subscription Officer, Ubisoft

This service also has epremium conditions of upcoming releases, allowing access to expansions and season passes.

To register, all you have to do is go to the ubisoftplus.com page, where you will have to register and if you wish, you can cancel at any time without any additional charge.