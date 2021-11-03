Moisés Muñoz, former Club América goalkeeper, revealed the reason for the tragic accident in 2012

The former goalkeeper of Club América, Moses Muñoz, recounted the moments of terror that he lived in 2012 prior to being champion with the Eagles, when he suffered a serious car accident that endangered his life and that of his family.

The now TUDN commentator revealed to Toño de Valdez how was that distant accident that took him away from the courts for a few months.

It was an accident due to fatigue, I fell asleep behind the wheel, a bad decision I made to travel from Morelia to Mexico City, I had to show up the next day with the team (America), I had been awake for more than 24 hours because an uncle of my wife had died, also in an accident on that same road. “Said the former goalkeeper.

Muñoz regretted not having spoken with the Louse about the situation, as he assured that he had understood it perfectly and that spectacular accident had been avoided.

“I made the terrible decision to drive when I could have talked to Miguel (Hererra) and explained what had happened, I’m sure he would have told me ‘no problem, come a day later, rest all day and see you one day later ” He confessed.

Muñoz suffered injuries to his wrist and head, but fortunately all his companions, family and domestic workers, were unharmed.

Muñoz missed part of the Apertura 2012 and for the Clausura 2013, he was able to lift the Liga MX title with the Eagles, where the goalkeeper was the hero in the last minute.