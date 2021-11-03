Modern Family: Sofía Vergara is reunited with ‘her son’ from the series

It’s been a year since ‘Modern family‘came to an end, after being on the air for 11 years. Over the years, it was not only millions of people who grew up with the series, but the characters themselves had an obvious physical and professional change throughout the broadcast of the series about the authentic family, in addition to creating a close bond between the actors.

Such was the case with Sofía Vergara and Rico Rodríguez, who played Gloria Delgado and Manny Delgado respectively and who played mother and son in the production.

Now, it has been the same actor who moved the nostalgic by appearing on their social networks in an emotional reunion with ‘his mother’ from Modern Family during a live show of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and dedicated some emotional words to the Barranquilla.

“One of the things that made last night so special was the fact that I was able to surprise Sofía Vergara live. Everyone ‘backstage’ managed to keep it a secret, and she literally had no idea! “Wrote Rico Rodríguez in a publication through his Instagram account.

Rico also published the video of Vergara’s reaction through the same publication, in which the actress’s surprised face is seen when she saw her son for 11 years and who practically saw him become a man. Without a doubt, their fraternal encounter made it clear that the bond they created during the series remains intact.