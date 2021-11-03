Mila Kunis’s cats crashed Ethereum with their NFTs

Key facts: Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund the series, which will pay salaries in ether.

Losses from unsuccessful deals were $ 790,000 and the public was angry.

As happened a couple of years ago with the CryptoKitties, the felines once again flooded the Ethereum network, generating losses of approximately $ 790,000 worth of gas in failed transactions. This happened during a non-fungible token sale (NFT) with which actress Mila Kunis raised USD 8.3 million for her new series. Stoner Cats.

The NFTs that were put up for sale were 10,420, all produced by Orchard Farm Productions, a company owned by the Ukrainian-born actress. As the CriptoNoticias Criptopedia indicates, NFTs are unique and unrepeatable tokens that are generally acquired as collectibles. Ethereum is the network where there are more contracts for this type of tokens.

Each of the Stoner Cats NFTs sold for 0.35 ether (ETH), which is equivalent to about $ 800 at the time of writing. All stock was sold in just 35 minutes, according to a publication of the official account of the series on Twitter, in which many users took the opportunity to show their anger at not having obtained the token they wanted so much and losing money.

Obviously, this short period of time was difficult for the Ethereum network to process, and not all buyers were able to get hold of their collectible, despite having paid the commissions in the attempt to carry out a transaction. The figure for unspecified transactions reported by Dune Analytics is equivalent to 345.2 ether, according to data from CoinGecko at the end of this note.

Ethereum commissions measured in gwei peaked on July 28, when the Stoner Cats NFTs were launched.

Commissions were also affected by this sudden spike in active users on Ethereum. Based on various measurements, such as those provided by ethgas and ycharts, commissions peaked overnight on July 28, and even an article in Decrypt claims that more than $ 30 was paid to try to make a purchase. However, the average value of the commissions barely exceeded 9 USD according to blockchair.

Mila Kunis participates in a project called Stoner cats with her colleagues Ashton Kutcher (who is also her husband) Jane Fonda and Chris Rock; They were also joined by the founder of Ethereum himself, Vitalik Buterin. As CriptoNoticias reported, Those who wish to see the new animated series must purchase one of its tokens. In addition, another peculiarity is that the actors who participate in the program – fully financed with NFT, to avoid censorship on sensitive issues such as drugs – will receive their fees in ether.

CryptoKitties, other kittens that caused problems in Ethereum

Apparently, felines really do have the power to bring down the Ethereum network. In December 2017, Ethereum network transactions consisting of CryptoKitties contracts reached 15% of the total figure, as this outlet had reported.

At that time, the fever for the release of these viral kittens was such that its price rose from $ 1.50 to $ 115,000 in just over a month. From there, even more methods were exploited to boost their profitability. For example, in 2020 the kittens’ developer, Dapper Labs, released collectible tokens from the English band Muse; they were also kittens, named Marty and signed by Matt Bellamy, leader of the band, and his companions.