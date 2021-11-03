Midnight Sky, film directed by George Clooney

Good morning, midnight is the novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton published in 2016 by Random House and that Mark L. Smith (screenwriter of The Revenant (2015), a film with which Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar for Best Actor) adapted for the cinema in 2019.

Netflix acquired the script, signed George Clooney for the direction and the title role, and co-produced and distributed the film titled The Midnight Sky (Midnight Sky, in Spanish) in 2020. The result of the literary adaptation is, at times, overwhelming, with scenes that are pure poetry in images and an underlying story that makes us think, not so much about the treatment that is given to our planet, but about the importance of human relationships, the only ones that can give hope of survival to our species.

George Clooney, with an extensive acting career and very few box office punctures, has a shorter presence behind the cameras, in directing, but with 7 very notable films (in addition to chapters for TV series such as Unscripted or Trap 22), some outstanding, like that ‘Good evening and good luck’ of 2005 or ‘The Ides of March’ of 2011. This ‘Midnight Sky’ could be included among the great works of Clooney for the impeccable beauty of the images, both those of the immensity of space like those of the neatness of an ultramodern spacecraft (which even has a 3D printer), and also of the images of the Earth, in a white and frozen place like Antarctica, the last trace of clean and breathable air in the planet.

In addition, Clooney does a great acting job, very physical, to play the sick scientist Augustine, who decides to stay on Earth, alone, to be able to contact the astronauts who are back from the moon K-23, along with Jupiter, the satellite that he himself discovered years before and pointed out as a possible place where to move the human population when the Earth ceased to be a viable planet to live on.

Felicity Jones assumes the other leading role playing the cosmonaut Sully who together with Adewole (the actor David oyelowo) will be the maximum expression of the future of humanity. An interracial future where she white and he black have the opportunity to move on in the beautiful setting of K-23.

We speak of science fiction pure and simple, in reality there is no such moon.

Everything in this film is a beautiful, and also painful, metaphor. As Esteban Bentancour pointed out in the post he published about the novel, in which he highlighted “the use of descriptions of spatial environments as a metaphor for the emotions of its protagonists.” This is how he also moves to the cinema; the feeling of calm and well-being of some astronauts in a highly technological ship but also with natural spaces and holograms to remind loved ones, knowing, in addition, that a future is possible, facing an Earth without air to breathe, whose vision from space has lost all blue tonality, and the only living being that remains is someone who put his work ahead of his family in his life and whom we see die only with the longing for what he could have, but also with the pride of having given the human species a minimum of hope.

Without the intention of delving further into the story and falling into the wake of significant parts of the plot, or the plots, since Clooney’s odyssey on Earth and that of the astronauts in space take place in parallel, the film is available at Netflix. Enjoy. @opinions in @mundiario