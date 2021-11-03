Michelle Salas and Adamari López look like “Black Swan”, who achieved the best look?

The celebration of Halloween left many images on social networks with top celebrity costumes, but it is not uncommon for some to have worn the same looks, as it happened with Adamari López and Michelle Salas, who showed off their outfits as the “Black Swan“, managing to steal sighs from his fans.

The movie “Black Sawn” (Black Swan), which starred the famous Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, premiered in 2010 and featured a character that led the American to win an Oscar, so it is not strange that many women choose this character for represent it.

Although Adamari and Michelle they do not have much in common, both chose to maximize the character of movies and plays, as he has also been taken to the stage in ballet shows, so it is undoubtedly a costume very elegant and sophisticated.

Michelle Salas boasts a waist in a black tutu

The daughter of the singer Luis Miguel and the actress and interpreter Stephanie Rooms, shared on his social networks (Instagram and Facebook) a series of photographs in which he boasts his look, in which he wore a flirtatious tutu, as the lack of tulle worn by ballet dancers is known

Michelle showed off her slim figure. Photo: Special

Michelle, 32, chose this costume for halloween and she conquered her millions of fans in networks, because in addition to looking like a real dancer, she showed her slender figure, showing off her small waist with her outfit, which she combined with white stockings and a golden crown as a headdress.

The fashion and lifestyle influencer wore a dark red lip makeup, with eye shadows that simulate the feathers of the swans, achieving a great outfit, very similar to the one Portman wore in the movie that was a favorite of 2010.

The influencer looked like a beautiful ballet dancer. Photo: Special

Adamari López boasts elegance with her costume

But the actress and host, originally from Puerto Rico, and who currently resides in Miami, was not far behind. In the Telemundo program “Así se baila”, where he participates as a judge, he chose to wear to celebrate Halloween a suit with which I exude elegance and glamor.

Adamari, 50, showed off her beauty to the fullest by letting herself be seen as “Black Swan“, for which she wore a feather dress and a tight corset, ballet shoes and elegant makeup in which she highlighted her red lips and her eyes with black and gray shadows.

The driver showed off an elegant disguise. Photo: Special

The look of Lopez He enchanted his millions of fans on Instagram, a social network where he shared the photographs in which he can be seen with his black suit, and also a video of before and after his transformation into the famous character of Natalie Portman, the same in which surprised by showing her daughter with the same makeup.

I exude style with her look. Photo: Special

KEEP READING:

MICHELLE Salas WAS BORN for a beautiful and difficult reason, as his mother Stephanie Salas confessed: VIDEO

Adamari López and the elegant look with mini shorts for mature women who have lost weight