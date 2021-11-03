“Mexico is not like any other test”

Final straight of the season for Fernando Alonso in what has been his year back to Formula 1 which has had certain ups and downs. From a positive Bahrain, to a reality check in Austin that was resolved race by race and that as a result of the pilot’s comments could have its peak in Turkey, where Alpine enjoyed its best car.

Unfortunately, it was not like that at the United States Grand Prix where the Alpine never adapted to the track, adding the first double abandonment of the season after both of its drivers retired. Therefore, the objective for this Grand Prix of Mexico, the first round of the last racing triplet of the year, will be to try to find the competitiveness that was shown in Istanbul Park, trying to forget about the Circuit of the Americas.

Objective: Forget Austin looking for Turkey

This is how the last Grand Prix Fernando Alonso relates. “It was a difficult weekend for us as a team. We struggled from Friday onwards and couldn’t find the balance we had in Turkey, where it was arguably the best car I’ve driven all season. ”explained

“We also made the decision to change the power unit to keep it fresh for the rest of the season and it meant starting from the back of the grid on Sunday. Despite this, it is a fun track to try to make up ground, and we had a chance to finish in the points before the rear wing problem on my car. “continued the Asturian, who could have opted for tenth position had he not been forced to retreat.

“Outside of racing, it was great to see the support that the fans had for the sport. I think America has really grown to love Formula 1 and we felt it all weekend in Austin. ”Alonso said.

From Austin and Mexico

Formula 1 jumps from the Circuit of the Americas to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, characterized both by its altitude, as well as by its long straight and the stadium area, unique in the Formula 1 calendar.

“It’s another fun track where there are good overtaking opportunities and a very long straight. We move on to another race where the atmosphere is great, and the stadium section of the track is like no other on the schedule. I love football and it reminds me a lot of a football stadium when you are in that final sector. It’s generally a hot race and the altitude is high, so it puts a lot of stress on us and the car. ”, complemented Fernando.

The F1 caravan faces its last five races of the season in just six weekends, starting with three races in a row, something the drivers seem to have gotten used to as it has intensified in the last two years on the occasion of the pandemic. “We are familiar with this by now as it has been like this in the last few years of Formula 1. The hardest thing will be the amount of trips in the next three weeks as there are quite long distances between each race. Make sure you get a decent rest and recovery, as this will be crucial to maintaining energy. It is also important that all staff have some time to recover. Everyone is working in a high pressure environment during a racing weekend so it is vital that they are given enough time to recover properly.”Said the Spanish pilot.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io