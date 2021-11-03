‘Maw of the night’ and the Megan Fox scandals that you surely did not remember – movie news

‘Maw of the Night’ is a horror film directed by Adam Randall, which has already started to gain popularity in the Netflix catalog. Will it become the next great vampire saga?

We are in the month of terror and our cinephile instinct knows it. Did you see Jaws of night? This is the new movie of Adam randall, who returns to his lurid style after directing I see you. In addition, the film, starring Lucy fry, Debby ryan, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Megan fox, has begun to gain popularity in the Netflix Mexico catalog.

But this time we will focus on the 35-year-old star, born in Tennessee, United States. Megan became one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood when she was just 18 years old and appeared in Two and a Half Men, as Berta’s niece (Conchata Ferrell), but it was not until his appearance in Transformers when he stole the world spotlight. Fame is also accompanied by media exposure, which has not always been an ally of Megan fox. Therefore, we review some of their scandals.

In 2008, the protagonist of Till Death and Rogue revealed, in an interview for GQ, that she was a bisexual woman and that she had discovered it when she had a relationship with an exotic dancer. But a few months later, he changed his own words confusing his followers.“I have no doubt that I am bisexual, but I am also a hypocrite: I would never date another bisexual girl, because that means that she also sleeps with men, and men are so dirty that I would never want to sleep with a woman who is also has slept with men. “

A year later, he admitted that these stories were completely false; In addition, he mentioned that it was very easy for him to deceive male journalists since they are boys. “They are very easy to play with; I tell them those stories and they eat from the palm of my hand, but not all of them are true; in fact, most of them are lies.”

A DAY WITHOUT MEGAN FOX

The constant declarations of Megan Fox on her alleged bisexuality and her ability to deceive men during an interview, brought the cancellation in various media. Even Eric Rogell, founder of TheBachelorGuy.com, decided to create ‘A day without Megan Fox ‘, which was joined by various portals such as Askmen, Just a Guy Thing, Banned in hollywood, among others, with the aim of not publishing any informative content related to the actor.

Megan Fox was fired from the ‘Transformers’ saga after remarks against Michael Bay.



THE TIME HE COMPARED MICHAEL BAY TO HITLER

After starring Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Megan Fox had become the undisputed protagonist of the franchise until … she decided to compare the director of the saga, Michael Bay with Hitler. “He wants to earn a reputation as a megalomaniac, it’s a nightmare working for him”, mentioned for Vanity fair. “When he comes off the set and he’s not in director mode, I really like his personality, because he’s so shy. He’s hopeless. He has no social tools at all and he’s even endearing.”

After these statements it was revealed that Fox had been fired and would not return Transformers: Dark of the Moon, where she was replaced by model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. And to add to the controversy, his co-star, Shia labeouf released the following statements according to an article by Vanity fair: “Megan developed a kind of empowerment from Spice Girl, which made her uncomfortable working with a director that many consider lewd, like Michael. He films women with the attitude of a 16 year old and I think Megan never felt comfortable with this.



“When Mike asked him for specific positions, there was no time to be delicate, the shoot was going very fast. And Mike has no tact, he did not have time to politely ask him to please arch his back 70 degrees.”

RELATIONSHIP WITH MACHINE GUN KELLY

Of course, we cannot overlook his current love affair with the musician and actor. Machine Gun Kelly, whom he met while filming the tape Midnight in the Switchgrass next to Emile hirsch and Bruce Willis. Fox shook his fans since the actress had been in a relationship for 10 years with the actor Brian Austin Green, with whom he had three children, but everything ended from one moment to another.

That was how she and the singer were portrayed spending moments together. She even starred in Kelly’s music video, ‘Bloody Valentine ‘. But It was in June 2020 that the interpreter confirmed their relationship, through a tweet, followed by a photograph (on Instagram) a month later.

Last month the moment went viral when Mega fox I was trying to separate Machine Gun Kelly and Conor Mcgregor, mixed martial arts fighter, during the MTV Video Music Awards gala. The popular UFC fighter allegedly threw a bottle at the singer and this fired a wave of blows into the air.

No doubt Megan Fox is one of the brightest stars in the Hollywood sky; however, he has had to defend himself against stereotypes and media harassment. Did you remember all these celebrity scandals?