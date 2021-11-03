Matt Damon finally got rid of his Pacific Palisades mansion after several failed attempts

Matt Damon is no longer the owner of one of the prettiest homes in the Pacific Palisades.

Luck finally smiled at Matt Damon, who since January he had been trying to sell his luxurious mansion in Pacific Palisades, in California, but it was until now that he managed to finalize the operation, although he did a price well below what was initially contemplated.

According to information from various media, the renowned actor closed, on Thursday, September 16, the sale of his imposing residence, for which he planned to receive $ 21 million dollars, but had to settle for a figure close to the $ 17.9 million it requested last August.

So far the identity of the new owner is unknown, as well as the details of the operation, but it would not be surprising if they came to light in the near future.

The house in question, which became a real headache for the husband of Argentine Luciana Barroso, was bought by the couple, in 2013, for $ 15 million.

The Asian-influenced property, designed by Grant Kirkpatrick, is over 13,500 square feet in size, with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It also has a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, a games room, a gym, a bar, a wine cellar, a tasting room, an office, massage room, garage for five cars, among other rooms.

The kitchen is open and quite spacious. It has a chocolate-tone pantry, with high-end appliances, with natural lighting and a central island that works to prepare food. There also has room for a table with capacity for six people.

The master suite, which is where the couple probably slept for several years, has space for a large bed and a living room.

It also has a double dressing room and a bathroom with natural lighting, a dressing table, a bathtub and a shower with a transparent screen.

Outside, in its half-acre lot, there are extensive green areas, a Zen garden, a large terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area and various children’s games.

To see more images of Matt Damon’s house, click here.

The sale of the property, which took longer than imagined, occurred before Matt and Luciana’s intentions to move to New York, where they already own an apartment, for which they paid about $ 16,645,000.

